PICS: Allari Naresh, Sushanth, Sivatmika, Apsara Rani & others attend an award show in stylish looks

Sunday was much of celebration for Tollywood celebs especially as many gathered together for an award show. Various celebs from television and films graced the award night in their stylish attires. the paparazzi spotted celebs like Sushanth, Allari Naresh, Sivatmika, Shivani, Apsara Rani and also had many Bigg Boss stars like Divi Vadthya, Hamida, Vishwa.

While Sushant looks dapper in suit, Allari Naresh looked nothing less in formal white shirt and trousers. The siblings duo Sivatmika and Shivani was also spotted in their best looks at the award show.

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah graced the award show. The actress managed to grab the eyes with silver gown. Chiranjeevi, on the other side, was papped in an all black look as he has taken Ayyappa Deeksha.