PICS: Allu Arjun is a protective husband as he holds wife Sneha amidst crowd at Pushpa screening

Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha, kids Ayaan and Arha visited Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to watch Pushpa: The Rise. One can see in the photos, the crowd goes berserk as AA reaches the venue to catch the live reaction of the audience.

The latest photos of AA with his wife Sneha are proof that he is a perfect protective husband and we are all hearts for him. Meanwhile, Pushpa is getting positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Samantha's special dance number to AA's intense look, Pushpa has managed to hit the right chords with the audience.

Meanwhile, check out the photos below:

The first of two parts is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

Pushpa has been released in all languages except Malayalam, which will be out tomorrow, December 18.

