PICS: Allu Arjun cuts cake with daughter Allu Arha, team Pushpa to celebrate National Film Award; greets fans

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is currently on a high after winning the National Film Award for Best Actor. The celebrated actor won the first National Award of his acting career, for his stellar performance in the 2021-released blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial, which features Arjun in the titular role, revolves around the journey of a small-town young man from a coolie, to a powerful smuggler. The talented actor celebrated his big win with his family and team Pushpa, at his residence.

Allu Arjun cuts cake with daughter Arha and team Pushpa

The Telugu superstar, who is overwhelmed with all the love pouring in, had a grand celebration at his residence, with his family members and team Pushpa. Allu Arjun cut the cake with his daughter Allu Arha, and the makers of his blockbuster film. His other family members, including wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayan, and parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala, were also seen celebrating with the star, in the pictures. Later, the actor greeted the fans who were gathering outside his residence and celebrated their idol's first National Award with fireworks.

Check out the pictures of Allu Arjun's celebration, below: