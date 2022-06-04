PICS: Allu Arjun gets spotted in an all-white casual look at a theatre in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun was spotted in Hyderabad at a theatre after his long vacation in London with his family. He stepped in on Saturday afternoon to watch a movie. The actor was clicked as he was exiting the movie theatre and heading to his car. The Pushpa star looked super cool in an all-white outfit and showed it's a perfect summer staple. He added transparent glasses and a matching slip-on to the stylish look.

Allu Arjun returned to India after spending quality time with family in London. From date with his wife to savouring candies with kids, Allu Arjun had a gala time with his family during the vacation and also shared glimpses on his social media.

Take a look at Allu Arjun's pics here:

Meanwhile, Post the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun took a break from work and reportedly will resume the shoot of the sequel, Pushpa: The Rise very soon. the makers are expected to commence shooting for the movie shortly. It is further reported that composer Devi Sri Prasad has already scored three songs for the film. The second part will feature Rashmika Mandann and Fahadh Faasil reprising their respective roles.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun shared his excitement for the sequel and said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7

He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. Temporarily named AA21, the flick was announced ages ago. Although, the shoot for the movie has not started yet.