PiCS: Allu Arjun graces a birthday event in a black co-ord set & looks handsome

Allu Arjun was spotted late night, yesterday in Hyderabad as he stepped out to attend a birthday event of his friend and employee of Geetha Arts, Sarath Chandra Naidu. The actor looked handsome as he showed how black makes the best party colour ever. He opted for a comfy yet stylish all-black co-ord set for the birthday party.

Allu Arjun wore a black co-ord set with comfy sliders and glasses for the birthday party. He made sure to keep the outfit minimal yet head-turning worthy. While the actor exited the party and sat in the car, paps clicked him and he flaunted his smile and waved at them.

Take a look at the pics here:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively disclosed that Allu Arjun's next will be with SS Rajamouli. A source said to Pinkvilla, The lockdown gave enough time to both SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad to revisit their ideas and bring them to the writing pad. There’s a subject with them that warrants the presence of Allu Arjun, and they have had two to three meetings with the Icon Star already."

However, this collaboration has excited fans very much and are already eagerly waiting for the official announcement. But as the film is in just talking stage, there is a long time to go.

Allu Arjun will reportedly start working out for a slight transformation for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rule. The second part will witness director Sukumar, Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles respectively.