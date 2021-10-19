PICS: Allu Arjun graces success meet of Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor as chief guest

Recently, the team of recently released Telugu film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ hosted a success party, which was graced by none other than Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun arrived as the chief guest at the special occasion, where he was seen speaking a few kind words. The lead actors of the film Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde were also photographed at the occasion.

The shutterbugs papped Allu Arjun from a distance, as he arrived as chief guest at the success meet. The Icon Star looked dashing as always as he was dressed in stylish casuals. The actor opted for a chic all-black look as he donned a black sweatshirt with a cartoon graphic on it. He teamed it up with a pair of black trousers.

Apart from Allu Arjun the team of Most Eligible Bachelor was also present at the spot, including the lead pair of the film, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. Akhil looked handsome as ever as he donned a white tee, layered with a white shirt. He teamed it up with a pair of beige trousers. The actor also had his signature headband on. Pooja, on the other hand, opted for a gorgeous traditional attire, as she was seen clad in a plain black saree with a sequined blouse. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail, and her makeup was on fleek.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Most Eligible Bachelor has been written and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar who is making a comeback to Tollywood after seven long years. The film is bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures and Vasu Varma and Gopi Sundar is scoring the tunes. It released on the occasion of Dusshera on 15th October.