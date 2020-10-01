  1. Home
In Pics: Allu Arjun with his brothers makes a big announcement on Allu Ramalingaiah's 99th birth anniversary

To commemorate the occasion and honour Allu Ramalingaiah's memory, Allu Arjun and family inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios.
Born on October 1, 1922, Allu Ramalingaiah was one of the biggest comic actors in Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun and family celebrated the most prominent actor Allu Ramalingaiah's 99 birth anniversary today by paying a tribute and inaugurating Allu Studios, a large scale film shooting studio to mark the occasion. Bunny took to Twitter and announced about the same along with a few photos from the inauguration ceremony. Sharing photos with his brother Sirish and Bobby, Allu Arjun tweeted, "We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him. With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios." 

In his next Tweet, he wrote, "1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios." The Allu brothers are celebrating the legacy of their grandfather and have dedicated the new studio to his loving memory. "We are determined to lay the foundation of the upcoming Studio," the statement read. Also present at the inauguration event was 

Check out Allu Arjun's Tweets below:



Allu Ramalingaiah is a legendary actor and has worked in more than 1000 films in Tollywood. He won Padma Shri for his contribution towards the arts and Telugu entertainment industry by the Government of India in 1990. His notable films are Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, Sankarabharanam among others. 

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The shooting of the upcoming intense drama is yet to go on floors. 

