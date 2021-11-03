PICS: Allu Arjun looks suave in a customised black AA suit; Steals the show with Pushpa's Thaggede Le dialogue

Allu Arjun attended an event yesterday and he looked dashing as ever. The actor picked a three-piece suit having AA initials customised on it. Allu Arjun is the undisputed king of all things classy and he steals the show yet again with his look in black. AA ditched the tie and wore specs as an accessory. His latest look screams all things suave and sophisticated and we cannot take our eyes off him.

However, the highlight of the evening was Allu Arjun saying the popular punch dialogue from his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rise. As soon as he said, 'Pushpa Thaggede Le', the crowd went crazy hooting and cheering for him. Allu Arjun was at the event for the one year anniversary celebration of Aha.

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the main antagonist. The first part of the film, Puspa: The Rise is slated to hit the theatres on 17 December worldwide.

The story of the film revolves around red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the first part of Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

