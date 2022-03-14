PICS: Allu Arjun shows how to ace travel look in comfy yet stylish attire as he gets spotted at the airport

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 14, 2022 10:52 AM IST  |  8.3K
   
PICS: Allu Arjun spotted at the airport
PICS: Allu Arjun shows how to ace travel look in comfy yet stylish attire as he gets spotted at the airport
Advertisement

Allu Arjun was papped at the private airport in Mumbai and gave us major cues on how to ace summer attire with his comfy look. The actor was snapped as he was exiting the airport and sitting in his luxury car. He opted for black trousers pants and paired them up with a monochrome shirt. With black sunglasses and slip on, he completed the look.

Allu Arjun has a great sartorial choice and is known as a Stylish Star of the Tollywood industry. The actor makes sure to turn heads with his stylish look and this outfit happens to be another addition to his fashion book. 

Check out Allu Arjun's pics here:

allu_arjun_airport_look.jpg

allu_arjun_mumbai_airport.jpg

allu_arjun.jpg

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is likely to start rolling for the second part of Pushpa soon. However, before getting back to his shooting schedule, the star is spending some much-needed quality time with family. Helmed by Sukumar, the project will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles respectively. The second part is reportedly said to be huge and will be a visual treat to fans.

He also has a film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled AA21 in his kitty.

Also Read: Allu Arjun indulges in a lovely candlelight dinner date with wife Sneha amidst their vacay; PIC

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!