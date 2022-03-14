PICS: Allu Arjun shows how to ace travel look in comfy yet stylish attire as he gets spotted at the airport

Allu Arjun was papped at the private airport in Mumbai and gave us major cues on how to ace summer attire with his comfy look. The actor was snapped as he was exiting the airport and sitting in his luxury car. He opted for black trousers pants and paired them up with a monochrome shirt. With black sunglasses and slip on, he completed the look.

Allu Arjun has a great sartorial choice and is known as a Stylish Star of the Tollywood industry. The actor makes sure to turn heads with his stylish look and this outfit happens to be another addition to his fashion book.

Check out Allu Arjun's pics here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is likely to start rolling for the second part of Pushpa soon. However, before getting back to his shooting schedule, the star is spending some much-needed quality time with family. Helmed by Sukumar, the project will be titled Pushpa: The Rule. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles respectively. The second part is reportedly said to be huge and will be a visual treat to fans.

He also has a film with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled AA21 in his kitty.

