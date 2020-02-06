PICS: Allu Arjun & Sneha's son Ayaan teases paparazzi with cute expressions as they get clicked at the airport

Allu Arjun was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport with wife Sneha and kids. However, his elder son Ayaan stole the limelight with his quirky and naughty expressions as he teased paparazzi at the airport.

They are young but they definitely know to grab the limelight in the cutest way possible. Yes, we are talking about the star kids who are super popular on social media and are making a solid presence with their parents. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan are one of the cutest star kids and have often grabbed the attention with their innocence. Bunny was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport with wife Sneha and kids. However, his elder son Ayaan stole the limelight with his quirky and naughty expressions as he teased paparazzi at the airport.

On the other hand, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star was clicked in his best stylish look. One can see in our exclusive photos, Ayaan looking as stylish as he father in comfy tracksuit while little Arha is sleeping in the arms of her mom Sneha. The photos are super adorable and they are setting major family goals. Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, looks like Bunny is heading for the much-needed break with his family.

Check out the airport look below:

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film released on January 12th, 2020 and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Bunny has enjoyed his success moments as hosted back to back parties for his close friends and family members. From the legends to the latest directors, the party was attended by many hosted at Allu Arjun's home.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "I whole heartedly Thank everyone for coming home and being a part of our celebrations. This one will always be the most special... thank you all for making it more memorable with your presence. Humbled . #avplcelebrations."

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

