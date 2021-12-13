IN PICS: Allu Arjun thanks Samantha to SS Rajamouli's speech & Sukumar not attending; Pushpa event highlights

With just 5 days left, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-awaited Pan India project. The first part of Pushpa is releasing on December 17 and ahead of it, the pre-release event took place on Sunday in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli graced the star-studded event as a chief guest.

Director Sukumar not attending the event: Allu Arjun revealed how Sukumar wanted to work on the final product of the film and is the reason he decided to skip his own movie's promotions. "I didn't believe when I was told Sukumar won't attend the event. When I spoke with him, he said he wants to work on the final output till the very last hour to deliver an exquisite product to the viewers. Hats off to his commitment," said Allu Arjun.

AA was seen his candid best yesterday at the event. He even went on to thank Samantha Ruth Prabhu for giving her best for the special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise.

A massive crowd gathered at the event to catch a glimpse of Pushpa actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun

SS Rjamouli's speech:

For the unversed, Pushpa is a two-part action drama that revolves around red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie, in which Samantha appears in a special song.