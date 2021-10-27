In Pics: Allu Arjun is an ultra dashing king in a black suit as he arrives for Varudu Kaavalenu promotion

The much-awaited release of Telugu romantic-comedy, Varudu Kaavalenu is just around the corner and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace the viewers for its premiere. On Wednesday, October 27, a promotional event for the film was organised by the makers. South heartthrob Allu Arjun was one prominent personality who was spotted in attendance.

The Pushpa star looked dapper in a black suit which was topped over a plain white t-shirt. His rugged bearded look was accessorized with classy sunglasses that absolutely stole the show. From sporting a million-dollar smile to greeting fans in person, Allu Arjun was papped doing it all at the event. A photo also captures Allu Arjun in a jovial mood as he interacts with his acquaintances at the event.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of the movie, Varudu Kaavelenu is helmed by debutant director Lakshmi Sowjanya. Bankrolled under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the film features Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in pivotal roles. Varudu Kaavelenu is eyeing a theatrical release on Friday, October 29. Talking about Allu Arjun’s professional front, he was last seen opposite Pooja Hedge in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated actioner, Pushpa.

