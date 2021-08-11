PICS: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets a grand farewell as she wraps shoot for Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam

Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Arha is making her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakuntalam. The little munchkin who will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata has wrapped up her part of the shoot and the makers of the film hosted a grand thank-you party for her. Arha was seen being pampered with gifts and cakes on the sets.

Producer Neelima Guna took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos from Arha's farewell party. Sharing a picture-perfect moment with Allu Arjun, Sneha, Arha and others, she wrote, "It’s a wrap for our little Prince #AlluArha! I thank @alluarjunonline Garu and @allusnehareddy Garu for encouraging their daughter to portray this mythological role, their ardent support to us means a lot."

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun penned an emotional note as his daughter Allu Arha wraps up shoot of Shaakuntalam.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had expressed his excitement on Arha's acting debut saying, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam".

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni replies to Allu Arjun's thank you note for taking care of Arha on Shaakuntalam sets