PICS: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy dazzles in a brown crop-top & straight cut white denim

The wife of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy has been papped in Hyderabad. The star wife was spotted wearing a brown crop top and straight-cut white denim, paired with white sandals and open hair. Sneha Reddy rocked this minimum-makeup look like a diva and greeted the paparazzi with her dazzling smile.

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun was also clicked by the tabloids at one of the private airports of Mumbai. The actor was seen exiting the premises and entering his car, donning black trousers along with a monochrome shirt. Allu Arjun decided to enhance the attire with black sunglasses.

The Tollywood hunk is known for his zooty dressing sense and makes fans drool over his one-of-a-kind fashion choices. His numerous supports have lovingly allotted him the title of the 'Stylish Star'. The actor with his wife and kids recently took off on a much-needed family vacay and the picture from the trip made quite a sensation on the internet.

Now coming to his professional commitments, Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting for the second part of his popular Pushpa franchise shortly. Just like Pushpa: The Rise, its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule will also be directed by Sukumar. The primary cast of the project including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya and Fahadh Faasil are said to reprise their roles from the original flick.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also has Koratala Siva's next, tentatively titled AA21 in the making. The audience has great expectations from both the venture.

