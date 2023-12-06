PICS: Amala Paul celebrates baby shower of bestie Pearle Maaney; wishes a ‘magical new beginning’

Amala Paul, one of the leading actresses of Malayalam and Tamil cinema was recently spotted celebrating her best friend, anchor-turned-actor Pearle Maaney’s baby shower.

The pictures from the baby shower were posted by the actress herself on social media with the caption, “A decade-long journey of love and friendship - celebrating Serah’s baby shower. Cheers to Bff @rachel_maaney for throwing an awesome baby shower, the decor was just as colorful as our memories and journey together!”

The caption also added, “Congratulations @pearlemaany and @srinish_aravind for a magical new beginning! Wishing all the happiness to the family for their new journey ahead!”

See the pictures from Pearle Maaney’s baby shower

The pictures shared by Amala Paul from the baby shower have evoked many positive and love-filled comments from the netizens, pointing out how graceful and cute Pearle looks.

Pearle Maaney is one of the most prominent faces from Kerala. The actress had gained widespread popularity since her appearance in the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss back in 2018. Not only did she gain immense popularity from the show but she also found love in the form of her now-husband Srinish Aravind.

The couple had recently shared some beautiful pictures in the backdrops of a beach. The couple also share a two-year-old daughter Nila Srinish, who is most actively seen through her social media and YouTube channel along with her parents.

The actress was last seen in the H Vinoth directorial film Valimai which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with actors Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Sumithra, Dhruvan, and many more in prominent roles as well.

Amala Paul’s work front

Amala Paul recently made the headlines of many media publications with her sudden engagement marriage to boyfriend Jagat Desai. The wedding featured both of them donning matching outfits and left netizens awe-struck.

Up next for the actress is the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film Aadujeethiam also known as The Goat Life. The film, directed by Blessy, is a much-anticipated one from Mollywood, with AR Rahman composing the tunes for it. The film is slated to release on April 10th, 2024.

