PICS: Amitabh Bachchan participates in Green India Challenge with Nagarjuna amid shooting Nag Ashwin's film

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. The legendary actor has commenced the shooting for the film co-starring Prabhas and . Amidst the shoot, Big B has taken time out and participated in Green India Challenge. The Legendary actor has taken up the challenge and planted a sapling at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The plantation programme was held today on July 27, in the presence of Nagarjuna Akkineni, producer Aswini Dutt and Film City MD Vijayeswari.

One can see in the photos, Amitabh Bachchan looks super excited as he takes part in spreading awareness about the Green India challenge. He also praised the efforts of MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for starting this initiative towards developing green India. He said it will surely benefit future Generations. "I am aware of this a long time ago. It's a great privilege for me. I wish him all the best. Plants are very important for the environment and our survival," said Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out the photos below:

The Green India Challenge has seen appreciated and participated by many celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Santosh Kumar also gifted Big B his Vruksha Vedam book as he thanked him for his support.

Taking about Nag Ashwin's upcoming Pan-India project, Prabhas gave the first clap for Amitabh Bachchan's first shot recently. Sharing about it, Prabhas wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK."

