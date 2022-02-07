PICS: Anand Devarakonda's next launched today; Action film titled Gam Gam Ganesha

Anand Devarakonda starrer Gam Gam Ganesha has gone on floors with a pooja ceremony. The pictures from the auspicious ceremony have surfaced on social media. The photographs show the entire cast and crew of the film praying before commencing the shoot. The post was captioned, “GamGamGanesha kicks off on an auspicious note with a formal Pooja ceremony…ACTION FESTIVAL BEGINS”.

The makers recently revealed the title poster of the action drama that read, “Action festival begins.” Uday Shetty will be directing the project with Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi backing the film under Hylife Entertainments banner. Chaitan Bharadwaj will be scoring the music for Anand Deverakonda’s next. However, the makers are yet to lock the leading lady for the film. Also, further details on the venture will be revealed as the shoot unfolds.

Kid brother to star Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Devarakonda made a name for himself in Tollywood with successful ventures like Dorasani, Middle Class Melodies and Pushpaka Vimanam.