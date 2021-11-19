PICS: Anand Deverakonda papped post dubbing; Mega family Niharika, Chaitanya & Naga Babu attended a screening

Anand Deverakonda, who is currently the success of his recently released film Pushpaka Vimanam, was spotted in the city. The actor was spotted post dubbing as he was heading home in his car. Anand posed for the cameras in full as he was clad in a casual look.

Vijay Deverakonda, the producer of Pushpaka Vimanam created a huge buzz and left no stone unturned to promote. Audiences have liked the film and have given good reviews. Well, the buzz is as many as 3 Bollywood production houses are eyeing to bag the Hindi remake rights of Pushpaka Vimanam. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

While Anand is enjoying a success spree, he is yet to announce his next project.

Niharika Konidela, her husband Chaitanya JV, father Naga Babu and Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela were also spotted in the city. All of them came together for a screening of Niharika's produced web series Oka Chinna Family Story.

Mega Family always supports each other at every event and this happens to be the same. Previously, Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej also supported Niharika as she is set to mark her debut as a producer.

