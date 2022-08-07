PICS: Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda look stylish in casuals as they head to Ahmedabad for Liger promotions

The new co-star in town, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda look stylish in casuals as they head to Ahmedabad for the promotion of their upcoming sports drama, Liger.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 07, 2022 03:07 PM IST  |  6.8K
Liger promotions in Ahmedabad
PICS: Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda look stylish in casuals as they head to Ahmedabad for Liger promotions
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Liger co-star, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were recently papped at the Mumbai airport as they were heading to Ahmedabad for the promotion of their upcoming sports drama. While the Arjun Reddy star went for a black T-shirt and denim, the leading lady looked ravishing in a grey crop top paired with green bottoms. 

Check out the pictures below:

liger_promotions_in_ahmedabad_1.jpeg

liger_promotions_in_ahmedabad_2.jpeg

liger_promotions_in_ahmedabad_3.jpeg

liger_promotions_in_ahmedabad_4.jpeg

liger_promotions_in_ahmedabad_5.jpeg

Also Read: 'Swag se Swagat' for Vijay Deverakonda as he arrives in Mumbai in oversized shirt & bottoms; WATCH

 

 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!