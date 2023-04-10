PICS and VIDEO: Mohanlal owns his costliest and most luxurious new car; Can you guess its whopping price?

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is one of the highest-paid actors in the South. Apart from acting, he loves cooking and automobiles. The actor owns a garage full of high-end cars and the latest addition is Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 5 crores. A few pics and videos of Mohanlal with his new car are going viral.

Mohanlal added a new luxury car worth Rs 5 crores to his impressive collection. He bought home a new and posh car, a brand-new Range Rover Autobiography which is known for its extravagant features and luxurious presence. The car is customised as per Mohanlal and is white in colour with top-notch features. He welcomed the brand new car with his wife at his house in Kochi. Several pics and videos of the actor with his new car have surafced on social media. Range Rover is a popular car among celebrities.

Mohanlal and Sreenivasan's controversy

Mohanlal is also in the headlines for his controversy with Veteran actor and close friend Sreenivasan. Recently, Sreenivasan lashed out at Mohanlal and called him out for his hypocrisy. He also said that Mohanlal declined to act in late actor Prem Nazri's dream project and will reveal everything about the complete actor before he dies. Now, close friend and director Priyadarshan said he is puzzled by the allegation raised by Sreenivasan, in an interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. He said, “Both are my good friends. "I don’t know why he made such a remark. Maybe his health can be cited as the reason for it. I don’t know. I shouldn’t comment on it without knowing the real reason behind it.

Professional front

Mohanlal is one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. He has back-to-back movies lined up and is juggling with shoots. The actor is currently busy shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala. On Sunday, the actor announced that the first poster of the much-anticipated film will be unveiled on April 14.

He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram. The actor is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.