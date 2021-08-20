PICS: Andrea Jeremiah looks sizzling in a bikini on the beaches of Maldives & sets the temperature soaring

Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master along with Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Andrea Jeremiah, who started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer, starred in many Tamil movies including Pachaikili Muthucharam, Taramani and her role in Vada Chennai was critically acclaimed. The multi-talented actress has never once failed to amaze her fans with her extraordinary acting skills and her perfectly gorgeous face.

Andrea Jeremiah is an avid social media user, who often posts mesmerising photos and also gives an insight into her professional life. Currently, the actress is all over the news as she is holidaying at the exotic destination, Maldives. She is sharing some stunning photos and videos of herself enjoying her stay in the island nation. The latest photo of herself in soaking up the sun in an orange bikini with a white crochet shrug is currently taking the internet on fire. Andrea also shared a picture in a backless dress as she enjoys the beautiful sight of the beach.

The actress also shared a few pictures of the beautiful island and also a video showing each room and view from the resort that she is staying in. Take a look at videos and photos here:

On the work front, Andrea Jeremiah has a bunch of movies lined up including No Entry, Vattam, Maaligai, Kaa and director Mysskin's Pisasu 2. She is also awaiting the release of the Tamil movie Aranmanai 3, in which she will share screen space with Arya and Raashii Khanna.