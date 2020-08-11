PICS: Arya poses with Vishal and Shaam as they all flaunt their muscles after intense workout sessions

Actor Arya, who made the headlines a couple of months back after he shared photo of his massive body transformation, has now shared some photos and actors Vishal and Shaam from the gym after an intense workout session.

After almost 100 days, the city of Chennai has now been granted permission to reopen gyms. With this, several celebrities based out of the city are expected to share their photos and videos from their gym sessions. Actor Arya, who made the headlines a couple of months back after he shared photo of his massive body transformation, has now shared some photos and actors Vishal and Shaam from the gym after an intense workout session.

Sharing the photo with Shaam, Arya wrote, “#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to gym life #MonstersFitness biceps man #Johnson and triceps man @shaamactor #Jai @Ironman_Manju Monday Workout mission accomplished”. He also shared few photos with Vishal and captioned them “#MMDDDDLCTworkout Back to Boxing with our Puraitchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial”. It is to be noted that the trio have often been seen together in many photos on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arya has two films in his kitty. He will be seen playing the male lead in Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He also has in his kitty, Pa Ranjith’s next yet to be titled film. On the other hand, Vishal is awaiting the release of two films namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. He recently made the headlines after he recovered from COVID 19. He also gave tips about the treatment that he followed.

