PICS: Atlee, wife Priya extend support to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan; attend The Archies premiere

Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were recently spotted at the premiere of the Netflix film The Archies, along with Shah Rukh Khan and his family members.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar is an Indian English and Hindi film that is an adaptation of the fictional music band produced by and related to Archie Comics. The film is slated to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023, and is looked forward to by many, especially those who have read the Archie comics.

Atlee attends the premiere of The Archies with wife Priya

The film features an ensemble cast of newcomers that includes star kids as well like Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the leading roles along with various others like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles.

The film which is a teen musical comedy is set in the 1960s in India, a teen gang led by Archie navigates through romance, friendship, and the future of a town called Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

The event was mesmerized by many with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Khan arriving for the film’s premiere before it hits the OTT platform tomorrow.

Atlee’s work front

Atlee was last seen with his film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual father-son role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani, with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The film was a huge blockbuster in theaters with Anirudh Ravichander composing the soundtrack, Jawan became Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of the year following the buzz surrounding his film Pathaan earlier in theaters.

Moreover, Atlee recently reconfirmed that he is currently working on a script that is meant to have a dual hero trope and is writing to feature both Indian superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in the leading roles. Though the film is still in the writing stage, it will be wonderful to see what might transpire if it happens.

