PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati in tears as he sees Puneeth Rajkumar at final rites; Balakrishna, Prabhu Deva attend

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal is currently at Kanteerava Studio for public viewing as fans and celebs visit to pay their last respect. Many celebs have reached Bangalore for the last rites. Tollywood actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Dagubati along with choreographer and producer Prabhudheva attended the last rites of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. One can see, Rana and Prabhudheva holding up their tears.

Speaking to the media, Prabhudheva said, "It is a very sad day. I have no words to explain this loss." Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also paid their final tributes to iconic actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The death of Puneeth has left every person in the industry in a deep void that can't be replaced. Yesterday, Yash and other Kannada celebs also visited the Kanteerava Studio to pay their last respects. Last rites will be performed today evening, October 30th at Kanteerava Studio where his parents are also buried. The authorities are waiting for the return of Puneeth's daughter Vanditha from the United States. She is excepted to land in Bengaluru around 2 PM on a special flight arranged for her by the government.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is currently on high alert as fans are going berserk and breaking down to tears over this shocking news. Thousands of fans gathered at the actor's house and stadium to get a glimpse of their favourite star for one last time.

Popularly known as Powerstar and Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym.