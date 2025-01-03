PICS: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant and actress Sakshi Agarwal enters wedlock with childhood friend Navneet at an intimate ceremony in Goa

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestant and actress Sakshi Agarwal tied the wedding knot with her childhood friend Navneet on January 3, 2025. The happy couple was seen together celebrating their union at a luxurious hotel in Goa.

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga, looking absolutely blissful, and adorned with green Kundan jewelry. On the other hand, her newlywed husband was seen sporting a traditional mint-green sherwani.

Announcing her marriage to the world, the former reality show contestant posted her wedding pictures on social media and penned, “From childhood friends to soulmates. Under the Goan skies, Navneet and I said ‘forever’ amidst love and waves. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless memories,” along with the hashtag #NakshBegins.

Sakshi Agarwal and Navneet’s wedding was conducted in an intimate setting and attended by close friends and family. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the actress expressed her joy in marrying her childhood love and said, “Marrying Navneet is a dream come true. He has been my unwavering pillar of support, and I am excited for this new chapter as we grow together.”

In response, the happy groom added that when one finds the person who not only holds your hand but also your heart, one has found true love, highlighting how Sakshi is his forever.

Sakshi Agarwal had found her way into the entertainment industry earlier with her career as a model. Appearing in several advertisements, music videos, and a telefilm, the actress made her big screen appearance first in an unnamed role for director Atlee’s Raja Rani.

As she progressed in her career, the actress appeared in films like Software Ganda, Ka Ka Ka Po, Orayiram Kinakkalal, and many more, establishing a career in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.

In 2018, the actress played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the Pa Ranjith directorial film Kaala. In 2019, the actress also played a role in Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara starrer Viswasam.

The same year, Sakshi entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, her journey inside the house was cut short as she later got evicted by Day 49.

