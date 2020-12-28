PICS: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abijeet visits Vijay Deverakonda; Brings back memories of 'Life Is Beautiful'

It was a super cool reunion as along with Abijeet, Sudhakar Komakula of Life Is Beautiful movie also joined him for a get-together at Vijay Deverakonda's house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abijeet recently visited Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda's house in Hyderabad and the two actors were seen having a gala time. It was a super cool reunion as along with Abijeet, Sudhakar Komakula of Life Is Beautiful movie also joined him for an epic get-together. One can see, VD, Abijeet, Anand Deverakonda and other close friends posed for a perfect group picture and we just can't get enough as they bring back the memories of 2012's released film, Life Is Beautiful. Vijay Deverakonda's mother also joined the boys for a group picture.

Life Is Beautiful, a Telugu film was produced and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film featured five debutants namely, Abijeet, Sudhakar Komakula, Kaushik Darbha, Shagun Kaur, and Zara Shah in lead roles. Vijay Deverakonda and Nivin Polishetty also made their acting debuts with this film. The Arjun Reddy star played the role of Ajay in the film. The film opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics and audience alike as many compared it to Sekhar's previous film Happy Days.

Meanwhile, check out photos below:

Abijeet also met director Venky Kudumula and also shared a picture on Instagram alongside side a sweet note. He wrote, "A fun filled afternoon with my ever cheerful and loving @venky.kudumula Missing the good ol' days!."

He also spent an evening with Naga Babu at his house and sharing about the same with his fans, the Bigg Boss winner wrote, "Spent the evening with the most warm, caring and loving person. Thank You @nagababuofficial Sir, for your words of encouragement. Touched."

