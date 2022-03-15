PICS: Birthday boy Anand Deverakonda gets clicked in Hyderabad on his special day

Birthday boy Anand Deverakonda was papped in Hyderabad today. The Gam Gam Ganesha actor kept his special day outfit simple. He opted for an olive green T-shirt with blue trousers. What made this attire fun was the reverse white sports cap. Many celebs took to social media and sent birthday wishes to the actor who turned 26 today.

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna also posted a sweet note on her Instagram handle for Pushpaka Vimanam actor. She shared a picture of Anand Deverakonda with his pet Stormi and shared, 'Happiest birthday @ananddeverakondaaaaaaaaaaa. Sending fullllllll lovuuuuu to you." A few hours ago, pictures of the actor cutting his birthday cake with brother Vijay Deverakonda and their parent also made it to the internet.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Anand Deverakonda will next play the lead in Uday Shetty's Gam Gam Ganesha. The project was launched last February and glimpses from the pooja ceremony were loved by the netizens. Produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hylife Entertainments banner, Chaitan Bharadwaj has scored the music of this film. Today, the makers treated the fans with the latest poster of the actor and from the project. He looks fierce in his latest look. Meanwhile, more details about the project are expected to be out soon. The star will also be a part of KV Guhan's thriller, Highway. Manasa Radhakrishnan has been paired opposite Anand Deverakonda in his latest outing.

