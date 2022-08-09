PICS: Birthday girl Hansika Motwani is a sight to behold in white floral dress as she gets clicked in Mumbai

South beauty Hansika Motwani has stepped into her 31st year today. The Partner star was recently captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai's Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra. The birthday star looked beautiful in a short white floral dress. Enhancing her look, she went for light makeup and parted long tresses in the middle. The stunner was seen carrying a matching pink handbag and shoes as she faced the cameras. The Bogan star also cut a cake with the media as they captured her outside the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently had an exclusive conversation with the birthday girl. During the interaction, she was asked, "You and Silambarasan TR reunited after a long time for a movie. How was it working with him in Maha?" To this, she replied, "It was lovely working with him. He is a fabulous actor and has a great personality on the screen and it was amazing working with him", said Hansika Motwani as she teamed for Tamil star Silambarasan TR in Maha after 5 years. He played a cameo role in her 50th film. Asked if the audience can expect another collab next, she added, "well, I think the time only can speak for itself. I can't really comment on anything right now."

Check out the pictures below: