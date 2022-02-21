PICS: Boney Kapoor & Kamal Haasan attend Producer Anbu Chezhiyan's daughter's wedding in Chennai

GN Anbu Chezhiyan, the film Producer's daughter Sushmitha is getting married to Sharan in Chennai and it is going to be a star-studded event. Famous celebrities from Kollywood are reported to attend this high profile wedding in Chennai. As the paparazzi is closely covering the wedding, big Tamil personalities, Producer Boney Kapoor and Kamal Haasan were spotted as they entered the wedding hall amid high security.

Boney Kapoor and Kamal Haasan opted for cream ethnic wear for the wedding. Kamal Haasan as usual looked his best and has always managed to set a benchmark with his fashion.

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor recently also attended a get-together in Chennai where famous Tamil celebs, who have been friends for years met and had a gala time in Chennai. Boney Kapoor is currently in Chennai as his biggest and most awaited film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the grand release on February 25, 2022. The producer is rigorously promoting the films and is expected to break the box office records.

Kamal Haasan has caught the headlines this morning as he announced his quit from the Bigg Boss Ultimate show. The actor cited a clash of work commitments with Vikram for opting out as hot from the reality show.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan bids goodbye to Bigg Boss Ultimate, quits as the host