PICS: Chiranjeevi arrives to pay last respects to Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Telugu Lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away today in the afternoon due to Lung Cancer at the age of 66. He was admitted to a hospital in the city a few days ago as he was diagnosed with pneumonia followed by lung complications.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was one of the popular lyricists and musicians in Tollywood, who has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs. His big break came when he wrote all songs for his debut film 'Sirivennela (1986). He has given lyrics to many popular actors and blockbuster movies including Mahesh Babu's Okkadu, Prabhas' Chakram, Swati Kiranam, Shrutilayalu, Sindhooram and many others.

According to reports, Sastry's funeral will take place tomorrow. However, celebs started arriving at his residence to pay their last respects. Chiranjeevi, who has very closely worked with Sastry for many movies, has arrived to pay his last respects.

Speaking to the media, Chiranjeevi has opened up about his friendship with the late lyricist since the beginning. The actorhas disclosed that they intended to bring him to Chennai for advanced treatment. He has praised his lyrical abilities and asserted that no one can replace him. 'Today is a dark day for literature,' Megastar said.

As soon as Chiranjeevi got to know about Sastry's demise, he took to Twitter and shared a pic with him and wrote, He walked towards the gates of heaven like a walking star. He gave us literature as a gift. Will you forever my friend."