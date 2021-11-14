PICS: Chiranjeevi dons all black look at award show; Tamannaah Bhatia looks glamourous in silver gown

Tonight, the paparazzi spotted Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show, as they made a grand appearance at the event. The Bhola Shankar actors were seen upping the style game as they made some outstanding sartorial choices for the night.

South star Chiranjeevi has impressed cinephiles and fans for years with his memorable acts on the silver screen. But apart from acting, the actor sure does have his style game on point as well. A few moments back, Chiranjeevi was papped by the media at an award show, where he was seen donning an all-black look featuring a kurta and a dhoti with a red and golden threadwork border. As he has taken the Ayyappa Deeksha, the star made a barefoot appearance at the event, while he wrapped up his look with a black mouth mask, keeping in mind the COVID -19 safety protocols.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the other hand opted for a stunning silver gown as her outfit of the night. The actress turned up the heat in the floor-length gown that featured a plunging neckline. Mascara, blushed cheeks, and a bold red lip punctuated Tamannaah’s look. The actress finished her look by styling her hair in a sleek bun, while she opted for dangling silver earrings as accessories.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of Siva Koratala's Acharya. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, the film will release on February 4, 2022. Meanwhile, his next, Bhola Shankar was launched a few days back in Hyderabad attended by the entire cast and crew. To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar has Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and others.

Coming to Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev and Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar.

