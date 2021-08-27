PICS: Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan's fan does an insane thing; Travels 12 days on bicycle to meet them

As we all know fans leave no stone unturned to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. They adore and worship them no less like a God. A lot of die-hard fans have done insane things to meet their fans. Recently, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi's mega fan N.Eshwarayya travelled for 12 days on bicycle from Tirupathi to Hyderabad only to meet them.

N.Eshwarayya also conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi in person. A few photos of mega brothers individually meeting their die-hard fan have surfaced on social media. One can see, N.Eshwarayya is looking super happy and over the moon after meeting his favourites. He made sure to go through everything only to prove his love for them. The pure joy on his face speaks volumes.

Check it out:

Mega Brothers - Mega #Chiranjeevi & Power #PawanKalyan met a mega fan N.Eshwarayya who traveled for 12 days on Bicycle from #Tirupathi to #Hyderabad for conveying his heartfelt birthday wishes to @KChiruTweets.#MegaBrothersWithMegaFan pic.twitter.com/0Te5xyvV7p — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is shooting for his 153rd film, which has been titled, Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the Telugu remake of Prithviraj's Lucifer.

He is also looking forward to the grand release of Acharya. Also starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, the film is releasing during Sankranthi 2022.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is shooting for Bheemla Nayak. Co-starring Rana Daggubati is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

