PICS: Chiranjeevi spotted hoisting flag at May Day Cine Karmikothasavam 2022; Nagarjuna, Nani papped at event

Be it blood donation or organising free coronavirus vaccine supply to cinema workers, megastar Chiranjeevi leaves no stone unturned to offer and access the social services offered by his trust. Today, the Acharya actor was spotted hoisting flag at May Day Cine Karmikothasavam 2022. He is in the process of building a hospital for cinema workers.

One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi is surrounded by fans and other cinema workers at Hyderabad at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stadium. The event was hosted by Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation. For the unversed, May Day is traditionally observed on May 1st by all employee federations. Chiranjeevi was at the event to show his support for the industry. During his speech, he also promised to lend a helping hand to everyone in the Tollywood industry.

Check out the photos below:

On the other hand, Nagarjuna and Nani were papped at the trailer launch event of anchor turned actor Suma Kanakala's film, Jayamma Panchayathi. One can see in the photos, Nagarjuna is looking handsome as ever in formals while Nani opted for a classic yet stylish look in checkered pants and a printed shirt.

Take a look at the photos here:

