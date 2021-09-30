PICS: Chiranjeevi, Srikanth & other celebs attend the commemoration ceremony of Uttej's late wife Padmavathi

Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi succumbed to cancer and died on September 14. Today, the family hosted a commemoration ceremony and many Tollywood celebrities attended to pay their tribute to the late person. Chiranjeevi, Srikanth, Rajasekhar and others offered their prayers to late Padmavathi.

Photos of the commemoration ceremony were released on social media. Chiranjeevi and Srikanth can be seen consoling Uttej and his daughter in the pics. Actor Rajasekhar also attended the ceremony and offered his prayers. Many fans are offering condolences to Uttej and their family on Twitter.

Take a look at the pics here:

For unversed, Uttej's wife Padmavathi succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, September 13. She was 46. Uttej was completely broke and shattered with his wife's death and many celebs including Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Brahmaji, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Ravi Prakash, Hema and others supported him.

Uttej is a popular comedian, who works in the Telugu industry. He won the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian for the film Chandamama. Padmavathi participated in social and philanthropic activities along with her husband, apart from managing Uttej’s work.