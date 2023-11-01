PICS: Chiyaan Vikram exudes swag as he arrives in Hyderabad; Keerthy Suresh clicked during Mumbai outing

The hype surrounding Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming project with Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan, is unreal. The makers of the film recently announced that the film will hit the silver screens on January 26, next year.

The film’s teaser dropped on November 1 and has received positive comments all around, owing to the raw and gritty nature that has been portrayed in the teaser. In the latest update, the Mahaan actor has been spotted at the Hyderabad airport, for the teaser launch event of Thanglaan.

Chiyaan Vikram was seen sporting a matching dark green shirt and pants set with a dark blue patchwork in the middle. He was also seen donning black shades and wristwatch, along with a pair of white sneakers.

Keerthy Suresh spotted at airport

While Chiyaan Vikram was spotted in Hyderabad, on the western coast, Keerthy Suresh was seen at the Hyderabad airport. The Maamannan actress was donning a graceful yellow salwar kameez, as she addressed the media gathered there. She was also seen carrying her phone, as well as a pair of shades in her hand. Keerthy also sported hoop earrings.

On the work front

The Raavanan actor will next be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Dhivyadharshini, Arjun Das, and many more. The trailer for the film dropped on October 24th, while the film is set to hit the big screens on November 24th. Additionally, the actor also recently informed that his 62nd project, tentatively titled Chiyaan62, would be helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame.

As for Keerthy Suresh, she was last seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The actress will next be seen in the Tamil comedy film Raghu Thatha, helmed by Suman Kumar, and bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbuster films like KGF, Kantara and Dhoomam.

