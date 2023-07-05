PICS: Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan shoot completed; Actor reflects on his journey working on Pa Ranjith film

Pa Ranjith and Chiyaan Vikram have collaborated for the very first time for the movie Thangalaan. The acclaimed director and the talented actor have joined hands for a story based on true events. The shoot for the film has finally wrapped up, and on this occasion, Vikram took to social media to share his experience working on the film with the fans. The actor also shared pictures from the set.

Thangalaan shoot wraps up

On the final day of the Thangalaan shoot, Vikram took to Twitter and shared pictures from both the first and last days of filming. The first picture featured Vikram, Pa Ranjith, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Meanwhile, the picture from the final day's shoot included Malavika Mohanan alongside Vikram and Pa Ranjith.

In his tweet, Vikram revealed that the shoot went on for 118 days. He also shared that the shooting of Thangalaan was one of his most evocative experiences as an actor. The Deiva Thirumagal actor wrote on Twitter, "And it’s a wrap!! What a journey!! Worked with some of the most amazing people & had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor. Was it just 118 working days between the first pic & the last. Thank you Ranjit for making us live this dream. Every single day."

Previously, an exclusive making video was released from the sets of Thangalaan. It gave a sneak peek into the world that Ranjith has set up. Vikram’s fans are particularly excited about this collaboration, as the actor has been going through a dry spell at the box office. Even though he did attain success with Ponniyin Selvan, Thangalaan will be a true test of whether or not he can maintain the momentum. His look in this film is already revered by all. Hopefully, the film will also be able to get the same reaction.

About Thangalaan



Thangalaan is the 61st film in Vikram’s career. The Pa Ranjith film is based on the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. Along with Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltagirone also star in the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and the cinematography is being handled by Kishore Kumar.