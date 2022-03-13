PICS: Cute Keerthy Suresh looks curiously at her phone; Pooja Hegde rocks another high-glam outfit

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh knows perfectly how to mix work with play. Her countless fans wait impatiently for any update from the star’s personal or professional life. Giving people what they want, the Good Luck Sakhi actress shared a candid picture where she is seen scrolling down her phone curiously. She captioned this peculiar still, “Just my curious little face”. The actor posed in an oversized white kurta paired with basic blue jeans.

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde also uploaded a series of pictures in a stunning orange high-glam dress. The actress complimented the attire with beige sandals and designer earrings. The star has been making a lot of buzz with her most recent release alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar’s periodic drama, Radhe Shyam was out in theatres on 11 March. This science fiction has opened to mixed reviews by the audience. Although, there is still time to announce the final statue of the venture at the box office.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be collaborating with superstar Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s upcoming romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in their next. This much-talked-about project will reach the silver screens on 12 May. She will also be joining hands with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel for Mari Selvaraj’s directorial, Maamannan. In the meantime, Pooja Hegde will also be working with Mahesh Babu in their movie tentatively called SSMB28 which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

