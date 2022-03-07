PICS: Dhanush is happiest as he reunites with pets; Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised post COVID-19

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have been news ever since their separation announcement in January. While Dhanush is happiest reuniting with his pet dogs King, Kong Genghis and Caesar, Aishwaryaa is hospitalised due to post COVID effects like fever and vertigo.

On Monday, Dhanush took to his Instagram handle and shared a happy pic with his four pet dogs. The actor can be seen flaunting his bright smile and looking young in the pic as he reunited with his furry friends. Sharing it on Instagram, the Maaran actor wrote, "A long due reunion !! So happy to be with my boys again !! #king #kong #genghis #caesar."

On the other hand, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has once again been admitted to a hospital post COVID. She took to Instagram and shared a pic from the hospital to inform her fans that she was rushed to the hospital again after experiencing fever and vertigo. The filmmaker shared smiling pics from Instagram and wrote, "Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma’am."

On January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took everyone by shock when they announced their decision to part ways. The couple announced separation after 18 years of togetherness with a mutual statement through their respective social media handles. However, now there are rumours of their reconciliation.

