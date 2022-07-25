PICS: Dulquer Salmaan looks suave in suit, Rashmika Mandanna dons voguish outfit at Sita Ramam trailer launch

Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna attend the trailer launch event of their forthcoming drama Sita Ramam in Hyderabad.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 25, 2022 12:20 PM IST  |  6.4K
Sita Ramam trailer launch event
Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna attend the trailer launch of their next, Sita Ramam in Hyderabad. Another preview of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-led period love saga Sita Ramam will be here soon. The makers have unveiled the much-talked about trailer of the action drama.

Sita Ramam will feature Dulquer Salmaaan in the role of army officer Lieutenant Ram, and Mrunal Thakur will portray his lady love, Sita Mahalakshmi. Adding on, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in an significant role of Afreen. This romantic entertainer is loosely based on the mythological tale of Ramayana. As Ram and Sita are away from each other because of the war, Lord Hanuman (Afreen) helps them reunite.

Check out the pictures below:

 

sita_ramam_trailer_launch_1.jpeg

sita_ramam_trailer_launch_2.jpeg

sita_ramam_trailer_launch_3.jpeg

sita_ramam_trailer_launch_4.jpeg

sita_ramam_trailer_launch_5.jpeg

 

 

 

 

