PICS: Dulquer Salmaan reflects on '12 years' career at MAD's pre-release event; says ‘I looked amateur...’

The entire cast and crew of the upcoming comedy entertainer "MAD" gathered for a star-studded pre-release celebration on October 4 in Hyderabad. The film, directed by Kalyan Shankar and co-produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under the banners Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments, will be released worldwide on October 6th.

The event witnessed the presence of none other than Dulquer Salmaan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

At the event, Sita Ramam actor said, “First of all, Mad looks mad, exciting, and entertaining. I debuted 12 years ago; I looked amateur. But these young chaps don't seem to be debutants at all. Ram, Nithin, and Sangeeth, and leading ladies Gopika, Gouri, and Ananthika—you all look phenomenal. It doesn't look like your first film. The film looks so much fun. Bheems garu I loved the music, tapping on it the whole time. Haarika, Chinnababu sir, and Vamsi garu all the best for the film. Oct 6th can't wait to watch it; it is going to be madly entertaining.”

Actress Sreeleela, who was also in attendance, expressed her joy at being a part of the celebration. The Guntur Kaaram actress expresses the same in words, “I am very happy to be here today. It was sometime back when we were shooting Guntur Karam that there was a serious conversation among the producers. They were saying that the film had come out really well. All the actors were newbies. Shot with small kids. So I thought they were all toddlers. And I didn't know that they were all this big-talented bunch. It looks entertaining to me. Maybe similar to Jathi Ratnalu. I am a big fan of the comedy genre. I wish the team all the best.

Siddu Jonnalagadda, who is well known for his contributions to Tollywood, described how he first learned about the "Mad" story while interacting with Kalyan Shankar in Dubai. As he spoke at the event, he was in splits listening to the comedy. I immediately thought that this had to be a feature film. I am very glad for Kalyan and glad to be here at this event and part of your journey. The entire cast of Mad—all you guys have no idea how lucky you're to be doing this movie under Sithara Entertainments. Because they love cinema. Congratulations to Haarika for her debut. Another interesting thing is that Kalyan is one of the writers for Tillu Square.

The Cast's Heartfelt Acknowledgement

As the pre-release event came to a close, the excitement and anticipation for "Mad" reached new heights.

MAD stars Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan.

