PICS: Genelia D'Souza flaunts her cute smile as she gets papped on sets of her Telugu comeback film

Genelia D' Souza was papped in Hyderabad for the shoot of her comeback Telugu and Kannada film. The actress was clicked by the shutterbugs on the sets of her film post-shoot. As always she looked pretty as ever with her cute smile. Genelia wore a white tracksuit with a floral print on it and flaunted her cute smile as she posed for cameras.

Genelia completed her sporty and comfy look with yellow flats and tied her hair into a ponytail with bangs. The actress seems like she didn't age a bit and reminds us of her blockbuster Telugu film Bommarillu.

Check out Genelia D' Souza pics here:

The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka’s former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti as the lead actor. It’s a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna. The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with presnce of ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest.

Billed to be a youthful and family entertainer, Sreeleela is the female lead, while Genelia will be seen in a pivotal role. Kannada Legend Crazy Star Dr Ravichandra V will be seen in a vital role. The film is produced by Sai Korrapati and will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Baahubali’s lensman K Senthil Kumar will take care of cinematography.

