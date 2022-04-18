PICS: Hansika Motwani keeps her off duty look casual and comfy as she is clicked at the Mumbai airport

Hansika Motwani was captured by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport last night. The diva kept her off-duty look comfy and casual. She paired blue denim with a white and brown double shade top. The ensemble was tied up with brown boots and spectacles. The star looked radiant in the sans-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani is all set for her OTT debut. She will be the leading lady in director M Rajesh's next, titled MY3. The actress recently completed the shoot for her forthcoming web series. Sharing a few photographs from the shoot, the star penned an appreciation note on Instagram.

She wrote, "It’s a wrap-up for MY3!!! A journey to cherish forever! Emotionally gleeful to have got such a wonderfully talented team, who made me feel like a princess on the sets every moment."

The project will also star Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Ashna Zaveri in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy follows a distinctive love story of a robot. Karthik Muthukumar is the cinematographer for the venture and Ashish has handled the editing. Ganesan has scored the background music for the series produced by Trendloud.

Talking about her other work, Hansika Motwani has been paired opposite Aadhi in Manoj Damodharan directorial science-fiction flick, Partner. The first look of the film shows the protagonists as abductors. Furthermore, she has come on board another promising movie which will be directed by filmmaker duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan. She also has Maha alongside Simbu in her kitty.

