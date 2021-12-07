PICS: Hansika Motwani looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she makes chic statement in leather pants & jacket

South and Bollywood beauty Hansika Motwani is constantly giving us major fashion goals with her unconventional yet stylish looks. The actress has always managed to turn heads with stunning looks and her latest Instagram photos are a proof that she is a style queen.

she ticked off the season's must-try trend, leather. The 31-year-old chose everything black and had herself bundled up with a leather jacket and boots. Here's a new look of the day you could use to slay went stepping out with your pals. the actress donned high-waist brown wide-leg pants which complemented her slender figure and got a dose of cuteness with a white croptop that bore a rectangle-shaped silver printed detail and mini ruffled sleeves designed with organza.

Be it at the airport or making red carpet appearances, Hansika Motwani makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. This time again she has left us talking about her another gorgeous look that we can't wait to try it out.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shriya Saran rocks cut out puffy sleeves top with maxi skirt and gucci shoes; Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will return to the big screen with an upcoming thriller film titled, Maha. Written and directed by U.R.Jameel, the upcoming Tamil film is produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. STR, Hansika's ex-boyfriend will be seen in a cameo role.