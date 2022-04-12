PICS: Harish Shankar in awe of Salman Khan’s aura as he meets the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star with Naveen Yerneni

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan met director Harish Shankar and Producer Naveen Yerneni today. Sharing some pictures from the historic meet, the filmmaker penned a heart-melting note on the micro-blogging site. In awe of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s aura, all three are seen posing in breezy outfits in these stills.

Sharing the photographs, Harish Shankar Tweeted, “Happened to witness the mesmerising aura of @BeingSalmanKhan thanks a lot Bhai … had a great time and experienced one of the beautiful moments of life … thanks again for ur precious time … thank you @MytriOfficial Naveen Yerneni gaaru for making this happen”

Check out the pictures below:

The maker will next direct Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The project has been a topic of discussion for some time now. It was said that Pankaj Tripathi will be co-starring in this upcoming drama. However, the Mirzapur actor cleared the air and issued a statement saying that all such speculations are false. It is further reported that Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the heroine opposite Pawan Kalyan in the venture touted to be a mass entertainer. Although, the Beast actress has not signed the dotted line as of now.

Supported by well-known producers, Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad is the music director for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Any further detail about the venture will be unveiled only with time.

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde has earlier collaborated with Harish Shankar for Duvvada Jagannadham - DJ' with Allu Arjun and Gaddalakonda Ganesh with Varun Tej.

