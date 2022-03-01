PICS: Hey Sinamika co-stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari keep their airport look ‘cool & sassy’

‘Hey Sinamika’ stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari reached Hyderabad last night. While the ‘Salute’ actor kept it casual in an olive green T, his co-star opted for a blue co-ord dress as her off-duty look. The ensemble was completed with a chic handbag and shades.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, ‘Hey Sinamika’ is slated to hit the silver screens on 3 March and as Brinda’s directorial is nearing its release, the team has been promoting the film rigorously. The project revolves around the life of a married couple played by Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. As the wife is looking to dump her stay-at-home husband, he meets a female scientist, played by Aditi Rao Hydari and they share an instant connection. From the looks of it, ‘Hey Sinamika’ appears to be a fresh take on relationships and commitment. The film also stars Shyam Prasad, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Check out the pictures below:

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Madhan Karky has penned the screenplay for Dulquer Salmaan’s next. The playlist for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha. Music lovers are in awe of the film’s songs ‘Achamillai’, ‘Thozi’ and ‘Magham’, which create a lot of buzz.

In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan is also gearing up for Rosshan Andrews’ cop drama ‘Salute’. The film will see Diana Penty as the female lead. The movie was supposed to release by January, however the project got delayed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest release date for the venture has not been announced yet.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted first time in his handsome new look post workout at gym