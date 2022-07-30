PICS: Jr NTR attends brother Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara pre-release event; Gets emotional as he gives a speech

Jr NTR attended the grand pre-release event of Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara, on Friday night. The actor along with his brother caught the headlines with their appearance. The RRR looked handsome in a black sweatshirt and jeans as he attended the event. Thousands fans gathered outside his vanity van and at the event to get a glimpse of the star.

This is his first public appearance after the grand success of RRR and has got emotional as he addressed fans at the event. He also heaped praises on his brother and described the two years’ worth of work that his brother Kalyan Ram had put into Bimbisara. Apart from this, he won hearts with his speech at the end, where he urged everyone to return home safely as their families are waiting. He also called fans a special gift presented by his father and grandfather.

Bimbisara is written and directed by Vassishta. Hari Krishna produced the film under the banner of NTR Arts. Catherina Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in the film. MM Keeravani composed the music. The film is produced by Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts with a whopping budget of Rs 40 Crores which is set to release in theatres on August 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, After the success of RRR, Jr NTR announced his next 2 films including Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31. NTR30 marks the reunion of the man of the masses NTR Jr and acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR30 will hit the floors soon.

