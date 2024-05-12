WATCH: Jr NTR spotted at Kalina airport post War 2 Mumbai schedule wrap up; heads back home for Lok Sabha Elections

The Man of Masses Jr NTR has several projects in the pipeline for 2024 and 2025, and one of them is War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The popular actor recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of War 2.

Jr NTR was papped at the Kalina airport recently as his War 2 Mumbai schedule came to an end.

Jr NTR wraps up War 2 Mumbai schedule

On May 12, a while ago, pictures and videos of Jr NTR from the Kalina airport surfaced online. The actor was heading back home for the Lok Sabha Elections after wrapping up the War 2 Mumbai shooting schedule.

He was seen flashing a bright smile and looked dapper in a deep blue t-shirt and black pants. Jr NTR also thumbed up to the paps as seen in the pictures.

Have a look:

While the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming action film War 2 in Mumbai, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi with their sons was papped at the airport yesterday, May 11, 2024.

Dressed in a green polka dots kurta-pant set, Jr NTR's wife landed in Hyderabad with her sons Abhay and Bhargav. She carried a solid black sling bag to complete her airport look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jr NTR on the work front

On the work front, Jr NTR, last seen in the blockbuster hit RRR alongside Ram Charan and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, has three exciting movies in the Pipeline.

First on the list is Devara: Part 1 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama will hit the theatres on 10 October 2024. Devara will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

War 2 for which he wrapped up the Mumbai schedule, is Ayan Mukerji's sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film. The actor will be seen with Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and Kiara Advani. The highly anticipated movie will be released next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the star cast creating magic with War 2.

Last but not least, the superstar will also be seen in a high-voltage action entertainer movie directed by Prashanth Neel, named NTR 31.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: While Jr NTR continues to shoot for War 2 in Mumbai, wife Pranathi and kids return to Hyderabad