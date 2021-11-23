PICS: Jr NTR's happy family moments with wife Pranathi & son Abhay Ram are the cutest thing you will see today

Jr NTR, who maintains a very lowkey personal has given has a sneak peek into his vacation in Paris with his family. The actor is not an avid social media and never really posts anything other than his movies, however, his latest posts are all about happy family moments. He shared some happy family pics with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and younger son Abhay Ram from their vacation and they are literally too cute.

Jr NTR took to social media and shared a few pics with his wife and son from their vacation in Paris. In the pic, Jr NTR can be seen kissing his son Abhay as they travel in train and another one is a candid pic of his wife Pranathi in smiles.

Jr NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi in May 2011 and the power couple was blessed with their first child Abhay Ram in July 2014 and the second, Bhargav Ram on June 14, 2018. Although he posts rarely, their every picture serves family goals and goes viral in seconds.

Recently, Jr NTR reacted to the AP Assembly issue, where personal attacks were passed on his aunt Nara Bhuvaneshwari and such government is monarchy rule.

Jr NTR recently wrapped up the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The period film, which features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will release in theatres on January 7, 2022. The actor is currently hosting Meelo Evaru Kooteeswarulu, which is being aired on Gemini TV.