PICS: Kajal Aggarwal can't focus on her Yoga session; Reason: Two cute interrupters

After staying away from work during her maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is back to her routine. Recently, the actress shared some glimpses from her recent yoga session and was faced with the cutest distractions as her baby boy Neil, and furry friend Mia interrupted her during her workout. Sharing pictures of their fun time on Instagram, the Hey Sinamika actress wrote, "Of course, focus is challenging with my biggest distractions..."

Kajal Aggarwal has been dropping several updates with her little bundle of joy ever since his arrival in April this year. The fans are also unable to get over the cuteness of the mother-son duo. Recently, as Neil turned 6 months old, the actress shared an unseen picture of the little one on Instagram and wished him with a heartfelt note.

Sharing her experience of balancing work along with mommy duties, she wrote, "Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn’t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of babydom! You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy, and back - it seemed to happen overnight...you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods."

Indian 2

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be returning to the silver screen with Kamal Haasan's much-discussed drama, Indian 2. She has also been taking several classes like horse riding and Kalaripayattu to prepare for her role.

Financed by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, the film also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles, along with others. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the team as the music composer.

