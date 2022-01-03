PICS: Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu twin in black as they get spotted post New Year celebrations in Goa

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu got spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Goa after the New Year celebrations. The couple look cute as they twinned in black and opted for casual attire. While Kajal is dressed in black leggings and t-shirt, Gautam looks simple and nice black shirt and jeans.

The couple removed their masks for cameras and posed for paps in smiles. They rang New Year 2022 in Goa and had a blast. On the new year, the couple also officially announced that they are soon going to be parents.

This morning, Kajal posted a pic on her story flaunting her first-ever baby bump as she posed with her husband. She looks pretty in a black dress & the pic is going viral on social media. #KajalAggarwal is also trending on Twitter.